Football star sent to jail for cocaine trafficking

Agency Report

Former English Premier League football star, Jhon Viafara has been slapped with an 11-year prison sentence for smuggling cocaine into the USA.

The former Southampton midfielder and ex-Colombia international was jailed Thursday in a federal court in Texas.

The 42-year-old – who made 83 appearances for the Saints between 2006-08 – was extradited to the US in January 2020.

In November, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import 5kg or more of cocaine into the country.

He was accused of being the kingpin in an operation that used speed boats and small planes to send the drug into America from Colombia via Mexico.