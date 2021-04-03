Easter: We must not allow peace elude us – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has asked Nigerians to be watchful and prayerful, especially at this critical time of the country’s journey.

The Speaker made this admonition in his Easter message to citizens of the country, noting that the current period calls for individual and collective resolve to be more security conscious, maintain peace, and support the government in its efforts to make Nigeria greater.

Obasa, in statement issued on Saturday by his media office in Lagos, commended the executive, legislative and judicial arms of the Lagos government for sustaining the peace enjoyed by residents of the State.

“It is obvious we are facing difficult times and these times call for drastic measures. We have to take a look at the various suggestions and reports available to us on how best to unify the country, engage the youth, reduce unemployment and boost the nation’s economy.

“We are aware that Nigeria’s economy was negatively affected by COVID-19 which hit the country in the first quarter of 2020 and forced citizens, government and businesses to adopt new ways of life part of which may have, among others, been a reason for the increased level of insecurity across the nation.

“In Lagos, however, the residents have remained poised to live in love and harmony. The state government has also continued with its determination to ensure a habitable environment for the people and for businesses to thrive and for this, we deserve commendation.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has also passed bills and motions geared towards a better society and youth engagements.

“We will never rest on our oars to make the people of our state always sleep with their eyes closed. To achieve this, we, as legislators, will continue to collaborate with the other arms of government and the people.

“While we posit that state policing is still the right way to go, I urged residents of our dear Lagos to maintain their resolution to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of religious divide.

“For the Christians, we should continue to remember the virtues of Jesus Christ and the sacrifice He paid for redemption. These virtues must never be lost in our day-to-day living beyond the celebration of His historical death and resurrection. Happy celebration,” Speaker Obasa urged.