Don’t reward those working against party’s interests – Makinde tells PDP

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked the leadership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to reward some individuals who are working against the party’s overall interests.

The governor also said there would be a terrible outcome if the party allowed undue interference in its decisions, warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party against shifting the Southwest Zonal Congress scheduled for Saturday, April 10.

In a statement on Friday, Makinde said he was glad that the NWC bowed to superior reasoning regarding the event.

The governor told party leaders to remain steadfast and oppose “divisive elements” determined to exert their resolutions at the national level.”

Makinde regretted that while the peace and reconciliation committee is trying to bring the party together, some people are determined to factionalise it.

“The NWC must not reward these individuals who are working against the party’s overall interests. Any attempt to shift the Southwest Congress date from April 10 is a signal that the hierarchy has been compromised.

“Such an action would have dire consequences. For one thing, we will be forced to take all necessary measures to take back our party.”

Makinde said the PDP remains the best alternative for Nigerians and should be expending its energies on positioning the party properly.

The governor charged the NWC to rise to its responsibilities and prevail on the persons acting as clogs in the wheel of the party’s progress to change.