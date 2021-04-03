Buhari sends message to playwright Prof. Olu Obafemi

From London, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Prof. Olu Obafemi, renowned author, playwright who clocks 71 tomorrow.

Obafemi, a professor of English and Dramatic literature was the recipient of the 76th Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) award (2018).

He retired from the University of Ilorin last year.

He was at various times, president of Association of Nigerian Authors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Chairman of the Nigerian Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG).

Obafemi was also Director of Research at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), studying and researching in University of Sheffield and University of Leeds.

Buhari, in a statement by media adviser Femi Adesina, said he is celebrating the professor, along with the academia, family members, friends and associates.

“The President rejoices with the scholar, who had his first play published in 1974 as an undergraduate and has remained consistent in writing, teaching and consulting, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience to uplift many and create opportunities for others”, Adesina wrote.

Buhari said Obafemi’s wisdom and knowledge will continue to resonate, praying that the Almighty God will bless him with longer life and good health for greater service to humanity.

A retirement luncheon is slated for Sunday to honour Obafemi on his 71st birthday.