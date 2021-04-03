Buhari mourns arch critic Yinka Odumakin

By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari jettisoned politics on Saturday and sent condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, who died today.

Odumankin was the publicity secretary of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Until his death, he was a staunch critic of Buhari and his administration, accusing the president of nepotism.

In one of the contradictions of Odumakin’s political career, he was also the spokesman of Buhari in 2011.

This was when Buhari ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Buhari in a tribute signed by media adviser, Femi Adesina, described Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction.

He expressed sorrow over his demise, when Odumakin had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.