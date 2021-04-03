Atiku sends message to EFCC boss Bawa

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president, has urged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa to restore the glory of the anti-graft agency.

Atiku noted that he believes Bawa has the capacity to change the public perception that EFCC is a political tool of the government in power.

Atiku stated this on Friday while reacting to the trial of Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications PLC.

On Thursday, the court of appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted Dokpesi of corruption allegations brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dokpesi was alleged to have received N2.1 billion from the office of the national security adviser (ONSA) between October 2014 and March 2015, during the tenure of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser.

However, Atiku said the trial has shown the “lopsided” nature of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

He added that the EFCC was focused on prosecuting opposition leaders, while it is indifferent to members of the ruling party.

Atiku said: “The entire anti-corruption trials appear to be focused on opposition politicians, thereby casting doubts on the credibility of the anti-graft agency.”

The former vice-president, however, expects the tenure of Abdulrasheed Bawa to be different.

He said: “As a young man of great intellect and confidence, I’m confident that you are up to the task. You (Bawa) must be ready to restore the glory of the EFCC by changing its public perception as a political tool of the government in power,” he said.

“Let your conscience and history judge you. But you can only do so if you resist external manipulation. May Allah guide you aright.”