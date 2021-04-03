Anti-Buhari protest in London enters second day

The #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protesters returned to Nigeria House in London today to demand President Muhammadu Buhari return to Nigeria for his medical checkup.

The protest, led by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, began yesterday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London where he would be spending two weeks to enable him to undergo a medical checkup.

However, Reno Omokri and his group insisted the president must be forced to return to Nigeria on the account that he has failed to build a single hospital in his country.

“If General Muhammadu Buhari had built hospitals, his former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, would not have died, “Omokri stated today.

“Buhari is so selfish that even after that incident, he still did not take measures to improve Nigeria’s health sector, because he can go to London. Other nations built hospitals in record time. Buhari built ZERO! If a whole chief of staff to the President and a former Governor of Oyo could not be treated for #COVID19 in Nigeria, then which Nigerian is safe? That is why we want Buhari to build hospitals in Nigeria. Join me. Let’s Harass BuhariOut Of London.

“You can still do your part to #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon. Research it. Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo received treatment at Aso Rock clinic and also built hospitals for Nigerians. But Muhammadu Buhari, who has not built any hospital, is in London enjoying hospitals he refused to build back home.

“Our doctors are on strike because he pays them peanuts. But he is here paying millions of Naira to English doctors. The address is Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD. Go there. Observe #COVID19 protocols. Limit yourself to socially distanced groups of 6. Once over 6, form another group. Chase Buhari back to Abuja, Nigeria, Omokri added.

Omokri had earlier accused Buhari of trying to stop the protest with the help of the London Police.

He said: “When General Muhammadu Buhari’s people called the City of London Police on me this afternoon, I calmly asked the officer questioning me this question:

‘Officer, has Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, ever come to Nigeria to access healthcare? So, why should you be called on me when I am asking my President to return to Nigeria to use our hospitals?’

“The police officer was touched. He told me I was within my rights and flashed the thumbs-up sign and allowed the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protest to continue. Buhari’s people failed big time!.”