Akeredolu vows late Olufon killers will be apprehended

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the killers of late Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi would be arrested and brought to book for their crimes.

Akeredolu said this on Saturday during the interdenominational service for the late monarch at Ifon Recreation Club, Ifon.

The traditional ruler was shot dead by gunmen at the Elegbeka area of the local government along Benin-Owo Expressway in November 2020.

The late monarch who ruled for 23 years was murdered on his way back from a meeting in Akure, the state capital.

Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, who represented the governor at the event described the late traditional ruler as a person who had the love of his people at heart.

The secretary said Oba Adeusi brought development to his community during his reign.

“His death made us realise the security of the country. No stone will be left unturned to fish out the killers of the monarch.

“Oba Adeusi would not die in vain. He attracted many developmental projects to Ifon Community, the governor said.

At the event, the state council of Obas, represented by the monarch of Ikaramu Akoko, Oba Andrew Momodu, said late Oba Adeusi would be greatly missed in the council and the state in general.

He called on security agencies to bring the killers of the late Ifon monarch to justice.