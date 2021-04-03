Adekunle Ajasin University announces resumption date

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko ( AAUA, Ondo State, has announced Tuesday as the resumption day for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday and signed by Mr Gbenga Arajulu, the Registrar of the institution, those in the University’s halls of residence would be expected to resume on Monday.

Upon resumption, all students are advised to immediately commence their registration for the second-semester academic session and attend lectures, the statement said.