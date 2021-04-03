Home Daily News Headlines ‘A part of me is gone,’ Joe Odumakin weeps as husband dies

‘A part of me is gone,’ Joe Odumakin weeps as husband dies

Muhamin Olowoporoku
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of deceased spokesman of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin wept as she confirmed report of the passing of her husband.

According to Dr. Joe Odumakin, the Afenifere spokesman died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

She said “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was okay before. Even on March 10 he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

Yinka Odumakin, who was also a political activist died aged 56 years.

Odumakin reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.

He was said to have been battling underlying conditions such as diabetes before the COVID-19 attack.

