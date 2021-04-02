Uzodimma elevates SSA Uwakwe to Special Adviser

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the elevation of Hon. Eric Uwakwe, formerly Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Youth Affairs to the position of Special Adviser (SA).

In a statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor, the elevation is with immediate effect.

Uzodimma was informed by Hon. Uwakwe’s sterling achievements as SSA on Youth Affairs.

In particular, his commitment to the government’s determination to improve a lot of Imo State youths.

The governor also advised Hon. Uwakwe not to relent in his efforts which are geared towards adding value to the lives of the teeming Imo youths.