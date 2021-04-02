Racism: BBNaija’s Kiddwaya speaks on ordeal

Big Brother Naija reality star, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya has expressed his disappointment after he expressed racism in a supermarket outside the country.

According to him, he keeps on getting funny reactions whenever he enters the supermarket as a black man.

Bragging about his money, the billionaire son says he can buy the supermarket if he wants and replace it with a minority.

“10 yrs on. Still getting the same funny looks when I go to the supermarket as a black man. Like I couldn’t buy the whole store and replace every mf with a minority. But as usual I keep it moving because right now my blessings are too much. #whatsonyourmind,” he wrote.

