Police arrest 4 suspects, recover 3 guns, ammunition in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested four suspects for various criminal offences ranging from armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, stealing and cultism in the state within one week.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that police operatives recovered three firearms with nine live cartridges and some stolen items from the suspects.

Ndukwe said that on March 29 at about 2:30 p.m. police operatives on routine patrol duty in Nsude-Udi area of Old Enugu-Awka Road intercepted and arrested one Chinobi Nwalam, 25, in a Toyota Hiace Commuter bus.

According to him, police operatives recovered one locally-made double-barrel pistol with two live cartridges from the suspect.

“The suspect, who was handed over to 9th Mile Police Division for further investigation, confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang and led police operatives attached to the Division to their criminal hideout in Udi Town.

“The criminal suspects on sighting police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, which resulted in one of the suspects sustaining gunshots injuries and later confirmed dead in the hospital, while the others escaped.

“One locally-made cut-to-size gun with seven live cartridges and three different makes of mobile phones were further recovered at the criminal hideout,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that police operatives on March 25 also arrested one Nwachukwu Emeka, 32, for allegedly being a member of Vikings Confraternity cult group and a deadly criminal gang operating within Nsukka and its environs.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to being a member of the said cult group and criminal gang, while one locally-made cut-to-size gun was recovered from him,’’ he said.

In a related development, Ndukwe said that police operatives attached to Isi-Uzo Police Division on March 23 at about 3p.m., arrested one Kingsley Odo, 18 and Dabere Ezeoba, 19, both of Neke-Uno in Isi-Uzo council area.

“The duo was alleged to have burgled some traders’ shops at Neke on March 22 and stole N8,000 and different household items and electrical cables. They both confessed to the crime,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of their respective investigation.

“The CP, while commending the efforts of the operatives, has charged them to sustain the tempo; even as he also reaffirms the Command’s commitment to rid the state of unrepentant criminal elements,’’ he added.

