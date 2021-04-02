Ogun Police Command rescues three kidnap victims

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued three kidnapped persons along Siun/Ajura Road in Ogere Remo.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the victims were coming from Ilorin and heading to Owode Egbado, when they were abducted.

He said their vehicle was ambushed at about 3 a.m. by gunmen who herded them into the bush while other passengers escaped.

The rescued victims were Jibril Afolabi, Alhaji Amusat Taofeek, and Balikis Mohammed.

“Receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun directed the Area Commander to mobilize men from all the divisions within the area and go after the hoodlums.

“Officers of the anti-kidnapping unit and SWAT cordoned off the entire bush and combed it thoroughly with the assistance of hunters, local vigilantes, and men of So Safe Corps, forcing the criminals to abandon the victims and flee.

Oyeyemi said that the victims were rescued without any ransom paid.

He said they have all been escorted to their destination at Owode Egbado.