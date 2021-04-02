Lawan donates N8m to victims of Yobe market fire

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, donated the sum of N8 million naira to victims of the Yan harawa market fire disaster in Yobe state.

Lawan made the donation when he paid a visit to the market in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the visit, he appealed to the leaders of the Yan Harawa market association to ensure that all victims of the fire incident benefit equally from monetary donations irrespective of party affiliation.

He also assured that the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would support victims of the fire incident.

“I hereby donate the sum of N8 million naira. Please, it should be shared equally with all victims affected by the market fire disaster.

“Whatever donations you receive, make sure it is shared to all those who are affected irrespective of whatever political party they belong to.

“I pray that may we continue to experience peace in this zone, and also in Yobe State and Nigeria”, the Senate President said.