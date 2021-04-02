Kwara governor greets Christians at Easter

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Christian faithful in the state on the Easter celebrations.

AbdulRazaq said this in his Easter message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Friday.

The governor called on all Nigerians to renew hope, embrace one another and purposefully forge ahead with unity in diversity.

“I rejoice with Christians, especially in Kwara, on the commemoration of the historic travails and ultimate triumph of Jesus Christ.

“The moment reminds us of everything that Jesus Christ stood for: His unshakable faith in God, His undiluted love and sacrifice for humanity, His tolerance, and His forgiving spirit.

“On this occasion and always, I urge the people of our state, and Nigerians as a whole; to reflect on and emulate these times honoured qualities of the Christ.

“I appeal to citizens to join hands with our administration in the efforts to rebuild our dear state to become the regional and national reference point for human capital development and sustainable growth.

“Once again, I felicitate with our Christian brethren and wish everyone a happy Easter celebration, ” he said.