Iheanacho wins Premier League player of the month award

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has won the Premier League’s player of the month award for March.

The forward scored five goals out of 11 shots to become the fourth Nigerian player to win the award.

Past Nigerian winners were Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, and Odion Ighalo.

Iheanacho is also the first Leicester City player to claim the prize since Jamie Vardy in October 2019.

The Nigerian has re-emerged as a quality striking option for the Foxes since the turn of the year.

He has scored eight goals in all competitions so far in 2021.

He took the form to another level last month, however, as he netted in three successive Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Reacting to being named player of the month, the striker said, I’m so pleased and honored to win this award,” he told Leicester’s official website.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”

Iheanacho began March by scoring only his second goal of the PL season with a volley in a 1-1 draw at Burnley that was nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award.

Three days later he struck the equaliser as Leicester came from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He scored his first PL hat-trick in the 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Iheanacho has now scored 12 goals in 28 appearances for Leicester this season.