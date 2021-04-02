GOtv Boxing Night: Real One, Baby Face go for WBF world tittles

Two of Nigeria’s best boxing talents, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will today take their first steps into the ranks of the global boxing elite when they fight for World Boxing Federation (WBF) world titles at GOtv Boxing Night 22.

Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF world super featherweight title, while Babatunde will face crack Tanzanian boxer, Mkalekwa Salehe Omari, for the WBF world welterweight title.

The seven-bout event, which is scheduled to hold at Lagos’ Rowe Park Sports Centre, will be open to only 150 fans in fulfillment of the COVID-19 physical distancing requirement.

Fans coming for the show are expected to come to the venue with their face masks.

The event will be broadcast live on GOtv channel 34 and DStv channel 209.

In addition to the two international bouts, there will be five others across weight divisions.

In the light heavyweight division, Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze will take on Segun “Success” Olanrewaju in a challenge duel.

The super-middleweight category will see Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo take on Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun.

Another super featherweight match-up will see Yusuf “Innocent” Ogunbunmi face Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.

Also, in the welterweight category, Sikiru “Lion” Ogabi will face William “Kaki” Amosu, while Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi will swap punches with Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu.

The best boxer of the night, to be selected by journalists, will go home with a N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Prize for the award.

GOtv Boxing Night 22 was initially scheduled to hold on 1 January but had to be postponed, following a resurgence in COVID-19 infection figures in the country.