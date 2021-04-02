Easter: Zaria Emir wants Nigerians to imbibe Jesus’ teachings

The Emir of Zaria, Alhaji Ahmad Bamalli, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice.

He also called for more security consciousness and observance of all COVID-19 prevention protocols by citizens.

The emir made the call in an interaction with newsmen at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

Bamalli said that in a festive period like this, the emirate always preached to people to be law-abiding; respect the laws of the land and be security conscious stressing that “this is a trying period.

“Some miscreants always take advantage of the period to do their nefarious activities; we always call on people to be more vigilant, watchful and report any suspicious movement to the nearest authority.

“Normally, in a festive period like this, people should observe all COVID-19 prevention protocols”.

The Emir said that Easter was the season in which Christians across the world commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, adding that it was also a season of love, sacrifice and prayers.

Bamalli, while wishing Christians a happy Easter celebration, called on the people to use the period and pray for the development of the Nation.