Easter: OGWAMA reminds residents of cleanliness

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

As the world marks the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter period, the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) has advised residents on the need to make cleanliness their watchword during and after the celebration.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Mr Ola Oresanya gave the charge in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said it is expected there will be a lot of waste generated from this year’s celebration.

Oresanya while thanking residents for their cooperation and conformity with the new waste management reforms introduced by the present administration urged them to continue to display high level of cleanliness as the state is now wearing a new look.

As a custom, he reminded them of the need to give their generated wastes during the festivity to the Private Sector Participant (PSP) assigned to their communities or drop them at government-approved waste collection points for proper disposal.

Mr Oresanya did not forget to tell motorists plying the Ogun state corridor to be mindful of the safety of OGWAMA sweepers and workers that will be on duty tidying roads and other public utilities by driving cautiously.

While wishing all Ogun State residents an eventful Easter celebration, the Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA assured that all the Authority’s staff will be on duty throughout the festive period to ensure that all the gains recorded in the past month are sustained for a cleaner Ogun State.