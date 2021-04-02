Chioma sends silent message to fans, deletes Davido’s pictures

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chioma Avril Rowland, the estranged girlfriend to popular music star Davido, has sent a silent message to fans by deleting all pictures of her baby daddy from her Instagram page.

According to sources, Chioma has finally accepted the role of a baby mama and confirmed to close friends that their love story has ended.

However, a check by PM News on Chioma’s official Instagram page today shows that all pictures of Davido have been taken down except for one – the picture displaying the DMW boss with their son, Ifeanyi.

The picture was used as the cover photo for the singer’s album “A better time.”

PM News had earlier reported that Chioma had stopped wearing her engagement ring since December, having gotten wind of Davido’s new romance with an American model Mya Yafai.

The model was in Nigeria late last year to spend Christmas and New Year with Davido.

Both lovebirds even journeyed to Accra Ghana and were also captured together in February at Sint Maarten, a small island in the Caribbean, that is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands for vacation.

Davido is yet to respond to public questions regarding his love life but close sources have confirmed that his heart is currently glued to Mya Yafai.