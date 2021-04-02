Buhari asks senate to confirm Salisu Garba as FCT chief judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to the senate, seeking the confirmation of Salisu Garba as substantive chief judge of the federal capital territory (FCT) high court.

Garba has been in acting capacity as FCT CJ after the retirement of Ishaq Bello in January 2021.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Buhari wrote to the senate in a letter dated April 1, 2021, urging them to do the confirmation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive chief judge of the high court of the federal capital territory, Abuja,” the statement reads.

“The president made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the senate to do the confirmation, ‘in the usual expeditious manner’.”

Garba who hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state, was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in 1985.

Garba was appointed as a magistrate of the FCT high court in 1989. In 1997, he became the chief registrar of the FCT high court, and was appointed a judge of the FCT high court in 1998.