Bahamian Jazz Singer, Brettina announces April 9 for new EP

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Bahamian queen of jazz and songwriter, Brettina has disclosed a release date for her upcoming EP project “New Day” after the release of her latest Single “Simple Pleasures” Reloaded last month .

The singer’s new project which serves as an intro to her full story will be released on the 9th of April, 2021.

She said, “The Ep titled, “New Day”, will be available April 9th. It’s an intro to the full story. I am more accustomed to putting out full-length projects , but for now an EP will have to suffice.

“The EP is made up of four songs – Simple Pleasures, Bop Baiye, Low and New Day. I’m hoping to release a full-length album in the near future.

Telling the story behind “Simple Pleasures”, the lead song on the EP, Brettina said,”

“Simple Pleasures” is a song I wrote at the end of our studio session one night.

“We were speaking of the simple things in life and excited to share our own experiences. We realized right then how those simple things were as meaningful and made us happy.

“The song was written as quickly as we expressed those pleasures,” she added.

Brettina has also promised more collaborations with “jazz greats and artists of different musical genre, and hopefully a world tour.”