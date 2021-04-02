Air Force names missing pilots with ominous message

Missing pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

By Abankula

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force dropped an ominous message Friday morning about the fate of the two pilots in the missing Alpha jet.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident”, Gabkwet said.

He identified the pilots as as Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

Gabkwet confirmed that the Alpha jet aircraft NAF 475 that went off radar on Wednesday, might have crashed.

He anchored this on intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Gabkwet said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remain unknown.

“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued”.