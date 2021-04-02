Air Force names missing pilots with ominous message

Missing pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
An Air Force pilot in an Alpha jet: two pilots are missing
An Air Force pilot in an Alpha jet: two pilots are missing
An Air Force pilot in an Alpha jet: two pilots are missing
An Air Force pilot in an Alpha jet: two pilots are missing

By Abankula

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force dropped an ominous message Friday morning about the fate of the two pilots in the missing Alpha jet.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident”, Gabkwet said.

He identified the pilots as as Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

Gabkwet confirmed that the Alpha jet aircraft NAF 475 that went off radar on Wednesday, might have crashed.

He anchored this on intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Gabkwet said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remain unknown.

“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Southerners are screaming FOUL PLAY again. Let’s remember the BANDITS SLAYER the female fighter jet pilot of blessed memory our own TOLULOPE AROTILE a Christian and a Southerner.They systematically murdered her. Investigation stalled. Another jet bomber billed to carry out surveillance over Niger state for the rescue of the abducted students piloted by a Christian and the crew all from the South blown off . Investigation stalled. And the latest crashed jet piloted by a Yoruba man and his southern colleague killed. Who are singling out southern Christians in our Airforce?

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.