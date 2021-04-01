Yahaya Bello: Why Tinubu will support my presidential ambition

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has insinuated that the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is likely to support his bid to emerge as Nigeria’s next president.

The Kogi State Governor said this while speaking to BBC

Yahaya Bello has been hosting different groups and individuals in Abuja and Lokoja, the capital of his state in the bid to gain support for his ambition to emerge as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu has not officially declared interest in running for the president, but it is generally believed that he is a front runner for the presidential ticket of APC.

Also, some groups have been taking Tinubu for 2023 presidency campaign across the country.

The less than 50-year-old Yahaya Bello has anchored his aspiration for the presidency on his age.

He told the BBC that young Nigerians are the ones pushing his 2023 presidential ambition.

He added that as a smart leader who is willing to be part of emergence of youthful president capable of driving the country to success, Tinubu will support his ambition.

“Our National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a revered and well-respected leader and mentor who is well respected by all, including me.

“And I know reasons will prevail on him. He will be part of those who will make a youthful government in this country. I believe in his judgment. He is a nice man,” said Yahaya Bello.

Bello described Tinubu, as a revered, well-respected leader and smart mentor and a wonderful kingmaker who has mentored a lot of leaders in this country.