Tears of joy flow as Wike redeems N10m pledge to Burna Boy, others

Tears of joy flow on Wednesday as Nyesom Wike redeemed his pledge by giving the artistes who performed at singer Burna Boy’s homecoming concert N10 million each.

Wike during the concert to honour Burna Boy had said: “Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business.

“All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I’m very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10 million each.”

The Commissioner, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, on Wednesday, confirmed the artistes have been paid.

He said: “The Rivers State Government has made good its promise to give Ten million naira to each of the performing artistes who participated in the Burna Boy Home Coming State Reception concert in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

“The payment has been carried out in strict adherence to the pronouncement of the Governor.

“The accounts of the beneficiaries have been credited as directed by the Governor, and as you know the Governor is a man of his word and he has redeemed his pledge.”

Confirming the payment, Kessydriz – one of the artistes at the event- thanked Governor Wike as she shed tears of joy.

Kezzydriz said: “TALK AND DO GOVERNOR 🙏🏽 All my years of tears, struggles and depressions are over …. 10,000,000 richer…. what God cannot do does not exist. Big shout out to @burnaboygram 👑 your win is indeed a win for all of us. Tears of joy 😫😫😫😫😫😫 GOD HAS REMEMBERED ME.”