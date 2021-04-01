Sergio Ramos doubtful for El Clasico, Liverpool, say Madrid

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Sergio Ramos is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty with Spain.

Ramos was used sparingly during Spain’s three fixtures.

He was brought off at half-time during the first game, and after being an unused substitute for the second, he managed just four minutes off the bench in the third and final match.

The 35-year-old was confirmed by the club to have picked up a muscle injury which will force him into a long period on the sideline.

The club did not put a timeframe on Ramos’ recovery.

But officials agree that the centre-back is facing at least a month on the sideline.

Such a layoff would mean that Ramos, who has managed just four appearances for Real in 2021, would miss El Clasico against Barcelona on 10 April.

He will also miss the Champions League quarter-final two legs against Liverpool.

Ramos had only just returned after a knee injury.

He managed 61 minutes against Elche before a knock ruled him out of Real’s final match before the international break.