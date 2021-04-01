Rainbow College 5th in EDUSKO 2021 ranking

Twenty-five years after its establishment, Rainbow College remains at the forefront of educational institutions in Nigeria.

The legacy brand and an offshoot of Pampers Private School, boasts of seasoned teachers who provide a balance in moral guidance and leadership training.

The school operates a multi-curricular system with mandatory British and Nigerian external exams, as well as, participation in a diverse set of extra co-curricular activities like fencing, swimming and chess to broaden creativity, critical thinking and

personal interests.

Rainbow College’s defining quality are its students who are known to be well spoken, smart and independent. The school recently celebrated two of its students for winning international scholarships.

Adachukwu Chimaobi received 8,000 CAD scholarship to study pre-med in the University of Alberta in Canada and Afolabi Fagebo who was awarded 13,000 CAD in scholarship to study Mechanical Engineering in Carleton University Canada.

The school was also represented by Lovina Okenedun and Oriayo Orinayo Babatunde at the AISEN (Association of International Schools in Nigeria) public speaking presentation in Nigeria and received awards at the KS4 and KS3 categories for their excellent paper

presentation titled; ‘Ways to manage carbon footprints in Nigeria’ and ‘There is Strength in

Diversity’.

The AISEN 2021 public speaking presentation had a total of 38 schools compete in the KS4 and KS3 category with Lovina and Oriayo presenting a very thorough and interesting paper.

These achievements come right on time with the release of EDUSKO’s 2021 ranking of best schools in Nigeria where Rainbow College is ranked 5th on the list.

The ranking criteria were based on student performance in National and International examinations as well as recent awards and recognitions, the quality & accomplishments of alumni, school leadership and management.

In a time where the structure of classroom learning was distorted, Rainbow College sprung into action with its borderless classroom initiative which had been designed for unforeseen circumstances and its students stayed at the top with an outstanding 100% A1-C6 pass in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English, and Mathematics, as well as, an 81% distinction in other subjects in the 2020 WAEC examinations.

In a previous interview, the Schools’ Director of studies, Dr. Yinka Oduwole is quoted saying: “Although COVID-19 stopped many things, it didn’t stop our learning and teaching. We have deployed loads of interactive resources to enthuse and extend the learning of our children and young people to participate in a range of progressive and creative ‘out of classroom’ learning experiences which our well trained and expert teachers continue to provide remotely throughout this period and beyond”.

Rainbow College operates both day and boarding schools in Surulere, Lagos and Marba respectively and with the recorded achievement of its students, it is evident the moral, physical and mental development of every child is a priority.