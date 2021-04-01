Photos: Abiodun inaugurates Ogun Amotekun, Soyinka named Super Marshall

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the Ogun State Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, with Professor Wole Soyinka being named as the Super Marshall.

Governor Abiodun also commissioned many patrol vans and motorcycles for the smooth operations of the Amotekun Corp.

The spate of insecurity in the southwest forced the six governors to inaugurate the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed Amotekun to tackle insecurity in the region.

The Security outfit has also gotten the backing of six state assemblies in the region.

Ondo, Oyo, and Ekiti states have inaugurated their state versions.

Ogun has also experienced cases of killings and kidnappings said to be by herdsmen, with many residents of Yewaland seeking refuge in Benin Republic.