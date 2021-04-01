Ogun Police deploy SWAT operatives ahead of Easter

The Ogun State Police Command has deployed operatives of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) for a crime-free Easter celebration in the state.

According to a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday, men of other Special Units like PMF and Anti-kidnapping section are also being deployed to nip in the bud, any incident that may want to rear its ugly head.

According to him, elaborate security arrangements had been put in place to forestall any act of criminality and ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration from April 2 to April 5.

The Command said it is fully aware that Ogun is the headquarters of various religious bodies, adding that this would attract an influx of people from within and outside the state.

As a result, the police said it is leaving no stone unturned to secure the lives and properties of residents as well as those of visitors.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has felicitated the Christian faithful in the state, enjoining them to reflect on the reason for the crucifixion of Jesus and be good ambassadors of Christ always.

Members of the public are therefore urged to alert the police whenever they notice any strange face(s), gathering or movement in their areas.