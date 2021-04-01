Ogun man, Elisha James arrested for defiling 4-year-old daughter of co-tenant

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A 25 –year- old man, Elisha James has been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 4- year- old daughter of his co-tenant (name-withheld).

Spokesperson for Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said Elisha James was arrested on 29, March 2021 following the report lodged by the mother of the victim about the incident at Warewa police divisional headquarters.

The mother of the girl, according to the police statement, had reported that while she went out to spread some clothes she washed at about 7pm, she heard her 4 –year- old daughter crying in the room of the suspect.

The mother further told the police that when she entered the room, she met James defiling her daughter.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Warewa division, Csp Folashade Tanaruno quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he didn’t know what came over him,” the Police spokesperson added.

According to the statement, Ogun Commissioner of Police, Edward A Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.