NUT thumbs up Kwara over transparent recruitment

The Nigerian Union of Teachers(NUT) Kwara wing has commended the state government for the transparent and thorough manner with which it has conducted the ongoing recruitment of teachers for primary and secondary schools.

In a statement jointly signed by Kwara NUT chairman, Comrade Olú Adewara and Acting Secretary Comrade Rasheed Mayaki, the union described the ongoing teachers’ recruitment as a departure from previous exercises.

The union expressed confidence the new crop of teachers employed at the end of the exercise will greatly improve the teaching profession in the state and education sector in line with the vision of the present administration.

The NUT however advised the state government to carry out a needs assesment of where teachers are greatly needed so as not to defeat the main purpose of the recruitment exercise.

Late February, Kwara State Government had released the cut-off marks for the teachers’ recruitment exercise at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

A statement by Yakubu Ali-Agan, the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, said that a total of 40,652 applicants sat for the examination for the two categories.

”The cut-off for SUBEB is 50% for Kwara indigenes from across the 16 local government areas except (applicants from) Baruten, Edu, Kaiama, and Patigi whose pass mark is pegged at 40%.

”The cut-off for non-Kwarans in the SUBEB category is 60%.

”Similarly, Kwara applicants who scored 50% in the TESCOM category are to proceed to the results verification stage, but candidates who posted 40% from Baruten, Edu, Kaiama and Patigi will also have their results screened for interview.

”The cut-off for non-Kwara applicants for TESCOM is 65%.

“These cut-off marks are products of thorough deliberations by various education stakeholders, predicated on the number of applicants, their performances in the CBT (examination),” the statement said.