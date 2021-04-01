Nigerian doctors begins strike with an apology to Nigerians

By Abankula

Nigerian doctors signalled the beginning of their national strike on Thursday, with an apology to Nigerians, who will be affected by the strike.

In a message on Twitter, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) said:

“Nigerians must understand that we love them and the strike is not intended to hurt them but to challenge the Nigerian government”.

NARD urged “@MBuhari @Fmohnigeria @LabourMinNG whose responsibilities amongst others is to care for her citizens and labour force to do the needful”.

The Twitter message also came with a quote that the doctors said is their favourite behind closed doors:

“I love what I do. I hate what I have to do”.

In an interview on Wednesday, NARD president, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said:

“I want Nigerians to ask the government to be more responsible; and there’s nothing that can make us avert this strike”.