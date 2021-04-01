NAFDAC: 5 substances responsible for Kano strange disease

The Director-General of the National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has confirmed that 5 substances were responsible for the strange disease that hit over 200 Kano citizens with 4 deaths recorded.

Adeyeye made this known while presenting the preliminary result of the clinical test to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at his office in Kano.

Prof Adeyeye said: “Your Excellency, there are 5 substances involved in this development. Out of the 5 substances, only 3 were registered and the remaining 2 were not registered. We still wonder how they came into the country. As our investigation reveals that, they were not imported into the country through our Ports.”

She further explained that “Some of those substances are poisonous. When one takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breathe normally. That is close to death, Sir.”

Indicating how the Agency takes the matter seriously, she disclosed that, there are 6 Directorates on the issue.

Engaged in trying to define a coherent and scientific explanation to it, Prof. Adeyeye said:

“The substances have Citric Acid. We also went to 2 companies that have the registered substances with them, though their substances are registered, but we still put them on hold, to avoid certain things. Until after our examination.”