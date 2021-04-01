Mercy Aigbe sparks fresh marriage rumours with engagement ring

By Abankula

Will popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe be walking down the aisle for the third time, anytime soon?

The 43 year-old beautiful actress triggered excitement among her over 9.4million fans on Instagram, when she displayed the photo of an engagement ring bearing hand on Friday, well the April Fools Day.

She captioned the photo: Finally I said Yes to ‘D’ Owner 😍 Thank you God of many chances 🙏”

The single mother of two did not say who her new man is.

She titillated her fans further with a video of herself, still displaying the engagement ring.

This time, she fired curiosity further by writing: “My joy knows no bounds 💃

Agbeke Aya ‘D’ Owner”.

But in another post, she finally laid bare her game: Agbeke is also the wife of a king in her forthcoming movie.

The movie has the title: Agbeke Aya Oba, meaning Agbeke, wife of the king.

She has a lot to say about the film.

“So I encountered a lot of ups and downs in the course of production! At some point I almost gave up! But thank God everything worked for my good and it was a successful shoot!

“Agbeke Aya Oba coming soon to your screens! I can’t wait for y’all to see this masterpiece!

“Big thank you to my Awesome Crew and Super Amazing Cast! Thank y’all for bringing your A game to set and creating this beautiful piece with me 🙏

Mercy Aigbe, the beautiful face of Nollywood and an entrepreneur had married twice.

Her last marriage to Lanre Gentry crashed in 2018 amidst accusation of wife battery.