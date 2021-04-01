Meet Elias Nickoloas: Leading Crypto trader making a name “The Industry”

In the western US from 1848-1860, the price of gold exploded. Individuals and businesses everywhere made a fortune on what history remembers as the great Gold Rush.

Over a century-and-a-half later and something similar is happening. Although this time it’s not gold but crypto-currency that has seen modern-day prospectors such as Elias Nickoloas build their wealth and make their name.

“Both gold and bitcoin are similar in many ways,” explained the 21-year-old from Arlington, Virginia.

“They are regarded as a scarce commodity and have a value in themselves, separate from money. They are not harmed by inflation or currency debasement, and both have made a lot of people rich. They differ in that gold is very much a physical and tangible asset, whereas bitcoin is strictly digital. Although gold may still be viewed as a more secure investment you should always remember that bitcoin is still in its infancy and the crypto markets hold unlimited potential.”

It’s that potential which Elias and a legion of other successful young and daring entrepreneurs like him have tapped into and used to build successful careers as crypto traders. Elias has been heavily invested in crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and LiteCoin for over four years.

His stock portfolio is one of a seasoned trader and has proved him a definite name to watch in the crypto world.

Elias explained, “Being a crypto trader is something I’m passionate about. I lost my mom when I was young and she always used to say to me, ‘If you’re going to do something, do it well and make the world sit up and pay attention!’ So, being the best crypto trader I can is not just about making money, or job satisfaction, it’s a way of honoring her legacy, and I think that’s what spurs me on most.”