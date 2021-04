Matawalle approves N400m for student scholarships

By Abubakar Ahmed

Governor Bello Matawalle has approved N400 million for the payment and upkeep allowances of students on foreign and local scholarships for 2020 to 2021 academic session.

This is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Media to the governor in Gusau on Thursday.

He said under 2020 to 2021 academic session, the governor approved the release of N186. 6 million as payment for 67 Medical and Para-medical students currently going into their second year of studies in Sudan.

Furthermore, Matawalle gave approval for the release of another N24.5 million for 23 scholars in India and N56.4 million for 92 students studying in Cyprus.

”Following a fact-finding visit to ascertain the state’s level of indebtedness for Zamfara state students at the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara and Crescent University, Abeokuta in Ogun, the governor approved the release of N70 million.

”The governor approved N19 million for 38 law school students for 2019 to 2020,” he said.

He said that approval and release of verification funds to screen and verify Zamfara indigenes studying in various public institutions of higher learning in Nigeria has been given by the governor.

This, he said, is to ascertain the real data of students for the immediate release of their bursary which was not paid in eight years.

NAN