Lekki shootings: My daughter challenged me to tell the truth, says Sanwo-Olu’s aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, said his daughter challenged him to say the truth about Lekki Shootings.

According to Akosile, he told her the truth and she believed.

Akosile stated this on Thursday as he joined the hashtag #LekkiLies on Twitter.

The hashtag became a trend after the US Department of State said it could not verify if #EndSARS protesters were killed at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

The US department, in its report titled ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria’, also noted that soldiers shot in the air and not at protesters as claimed by #EndSARS activists.

However, Nigerians who supported the report took to Twitter to lament the damages the country suffered after soldiers of the Nigerian Army were alleged to have carried out a massacre on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

This gave birth to the hashtag #LekkiLies.

Akosile, on his part, tweeted, “A trying time. An opportunity to know true friends, family, colleagues, etc. My daughter stood up to me, to ask a direct question, “dad, tell me the truth! Painfully, I told her “if I lie to other people in the world, I won’t lie to you.” She believed me. That was enough. #LEKKILIES.”

Akosile’s principal, Sanwo-Olu, had been heavily criticised for the Lekki shooting incident.

Many claimed the governor ordered the shooting of protesters but the US report seems to be doing some damage control at the moment.