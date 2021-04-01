Lekki Lies vs DJ Switch: Nigerians divided by US report on Lekki shooting

By
Michael Adesina
-
DJ Switch: US says soldiers
DJ Switch: US says Nigerian soldiers fired shots “into the air”; Nigerians divided

DJ Switch is at the centre of another controversy as the U.S. Department of State released its assessment on the controversial shooting incident at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

The U.S department noted that Nigerian soldiers fired shots “into the air” to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

Its position contradicts claims by DJ Switch and other #EndSARS activists that soldiers fired live bullets at the protesters.

Nigerians are now divided over what truly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Nigerians who backed the US report took to social media on Thursday to trend #LekkiLies and also knocked Nigerian artiste DJ Switch.

DJ Switch, who was present at the Lekki scene, had claimed soldiers shot at peaceful protesters.

She said at least 15 people were killed in the shootings and that she and other survivors took the victims’ bodies to the soldiers who took them away.

“Something I think about in hindsights that I wished we hadn’t done was that we carried dead bodies and dropped them at the feet of the soldiers when I asked their unit commander why they are killing us.

“I wished we didn’t do that because they ended up throwing the bodies into their vans,” she said in a video she posted on social media.

She also displayed spent bullets she recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, while DJ Switch is being condemned for allegedly telling Lekki lies, some Nigerians also backed her with the claim that the US officials were not present at the scene and could not have known better.

Below are some of the comments for and against DJ Switch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.