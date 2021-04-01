Lekki Lies vs DJ Switch: Nigerians divided by US report on Lekki shooting

DJ Switch is at the centre of another controversy as the U.S. Department of State released its assessment on the controversial shooting incident at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

The U.S department noted that Nigerian soldiers fired shots “into the air” to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

Its position contradicts claims by DJ Switch and other #EndSARS activists that soldiers fired live bullets at the protesters.

Nigerians are now divided over what truly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Nigerians who backed the US report took to social media on Thursday to trend #LekkiLies and also knocked Nigerian artiste DJ Switch.

DJ Switch, who was present at the Lekki scene, had claimed soldiers shot at peaceful protesters.

She said at least 15 people were killed in the shootings and that she and other survivors took the victims’ bodies to the soldiers who took them away.

“Something I think about in hindsights that I wished we hadn’t done was that we carried dead bodies and dropped them at the feet of the soldiers when I asked their unit commander why they are killing us.

“I wished we didn’t do that because they ended up throwing the bodies into their vans,” she said in a video she posted on social media.

She also displayed spent bullets she recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, while DJ Switch is being condemned for allegedly telling Lekki lies, some Nigerians also backed her with the claim that the US officials were not present at the scene and could not have known better.

Below are some of the comments for and against DJ Switch.

#LEKKILIES we stood our ground even with all the insults and threats, we stood firm. Like our daddy always say "together we are strong" thanks to all the brave Nigerians. We won ✊ pic.twitter.com/56EKgM3wvg — Evang BMC nwa WAZOBIA 🤪…🏅NFL🇳🇬 (@nwa042legit) April 1, 2021

Two erstwhile “friends” blocked me here because I didn’t believe in #LEKKILIES now they can’t block America 😅 — Engr A Hayatu🇳🇬 (@AHayatu) March 31, 2021

Are you people telling me Dj Switch brought hoodlums and staged the whole masaccre?

Kemi Olunloyo had said Nigerians are dumb. Now I believe.#LEKKILIES pic.twitter.com/xWtzo4d4gI — O.L.U.W.O.L.E (@woleBlaq) April 1, 2021

DJ Switch went on live she risked her dear life, she didn’t know it was her biggest mistake if she had known how ungrateful Nigerians are, she wouldn’t have done that all I know is that she is a heroine anybody going against her instead of celebrating her is clueless

#LEKKILIES pic.twitter.com/r7VemJkwNF — DENILSCENE (@Denilscene) April 1, 2021