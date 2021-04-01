Lagos shuts 430 event centres, clubs for violating COVID-19 protocols

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Safety Commission on Thursday disclosed that it has shut 430 event centres and night clubs across the State for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Director-General (DG) of the commission, Lanre Mojola disclosed this at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of developing safety guidelines for the State’s reopening of economic activities post COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Commission was involved in the enforcement of COVID-19 Protocol and this led to to sealing of 30 event centres and 400 clubs across the State,” Mojola disclosed.

On construction safety, the DG, said the commission carried out risk assessment and unscheduled safety inspections of construction sites to ensure safety compliance, as

well as adherence to COVID-19 protocols to prevent accidents, incidents, illnesses and loss of lives.

He added that the commission issued Provisional Safety Compliance Certificates for 90 days and Safety Compliance Certificates thereafter if compliance status was maintained.

Mojola disclosed that enforcement action was carried out in 609 construction sites for repeated failure to comply with safety regulations.

He further disclosed that the Commission is developing an Occupational Safety

and Health Masterplan for the State.

“The idea is to provide a comprehensive strategic framework and policy direction for Occupational Safety and Health in Lagos State. This will further protect the State’s most valuable resource and asset (its human capital) by building a safer and healthier Lagos through the development and sustenance of a safe and healthy work culture,” he said.

Mojola revealed that the annual World Safety Day would kick-off across the world on 28th April to create awareness, sensitize and educate people on the importance of keeping

the workplace safe and free from occupational hazards, accidents, incidents and preventable illnesses.

“The Commission, in keeping with the global trend is partnering with OSH consultants/ practitioners as well as professional bodies to celebrate the day by brainstorming to develop practicable and actionable ideas on how to significantly reduce man=hour losses in the workplace across the State.

“This will increase overall productivity and enhance the wellbeing of Lagosians,” he stated.

On school safety, Mojola said the commission has established Safety Prefects in public and private schools, saying that the inauguration of Safety Ambassadors in the six Education Districts of the State has begun.

He said the ambassadors would serve as link between LSC and secondary schools, adding that the commission has been carrying out safety audit in over 500 public and private schools since 2019.

“The Vision is for every student to be safety conscious and develop competencies in hazard identification and mitigation,” he said.