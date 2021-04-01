Kaziahh speaks on future of Nigerian music industry

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian talent manager and lifestyle enthusiast Kazeem Adekunle popularly knows as Kaziahh has said the future of the Nigerian music industry bright with the way Afrobeats is brewing.

According to the talent manager, the whole world knows how big the sound of Afrobeats is and they the world is asking for more of it.

In his words, “The future is amazing. You can see the way Afrobeats is brewing. Burna Boy just won a Grammy as well, and it’s evident of the remarkable progress we have made.

“With the likes of McKay, Fireboy, Rema, Joeboy, and many more, the future is definitely too bright,” he added.

Kaziahh is among the fastest-growing talent managers to look out for in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s managing the affairs of music star, McKay.

He is currently working closely with McKay on an album which would be released in 2022.