How Instagram star Somayeh Noor overcame challenges of patriarchy to establish herself

Women have faced discrimination, oppression, and patriarchy for centuries, yet their indomitable spirits have persevered.

Today, women are playing critical roles in various industries, verticals, and businesses. Women are holding positions of power in the realm of politics, business, and the corporate world.

Somayeh Norouzi is a famous entrepreneur who has established herself as an industry leader. Having faced several challenges along the way, she has faced insurmountable odds and triumphed.

Today, Somayeh is an accomplished entrepreneur. She is also an investor partner with Multibank and has played an integral role in its meteoric rise. Somayeh’s extensive experience and intuition led her to make extensive investments in several prime real estate projects in the UAE.

Somayeh's journey is awe-inspiring as she chose to pursue her dreams and live life on her own terms.

She added, “Entrepreneurship was always in my blood. I chose to follow my passion rather than conforming to societal pressures. When I look back, I’m glad I chose to forge my own path. It is the highest form of gratification.”

Somayeh harbored a childhood passion for entrepreneurship. She joined the family business at an early age when women were seldom encouraged to work, let alone be part of a business. Somayeh rebelled against the norm and decided to empower herself.

She studied extensively about entrepreneurship and investing. She started her entrepreneurial journey through teaching, and the grew from strength to strength. She garnered substantial success as an entrepreneur and investor.

Somayeh authored a book titled “Success Vitamins” that delves into the key ingredients to catalyze personal growth and become successful.

Somayeh elucidated, “My secret to success lies in the fact that I follow my instincts. It does not matter where you begin; what matters is how you choose to live your life and the goals you strive to achieve. The greatest part of entrepreneurship lies in the journey more so than success itself.”

Despite achieving a great deal already, Somayeh’s vision for the future is stronger than ever. She plans to launch her fashion line this year and diversify even further as an entrepreneur. Having risen from orthodox roots, she is well-versed with the challenges women face in various parts of the world.

She is an advocate of women empowerment and a renowned philanthropist. Somayeh Norouzi’s entrepreneurial spirit is contagious, and she strives to help others live their dreams, just as she does.