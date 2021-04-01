How Ahmad Mansour stands out in entertainment world

Ahmad Mansour has achieved great recognition as not just an entrepreneur, but also as a growing actor in the UAE, Germany and Australian film industries.

We live in a world obsessed with overnight success that we often forget that most of these success stories are built from the ground up and are made from sheer patience, hard work and resilience. Individuals across nations try to put in their everything in their areas of interest to make their careers huge and gain the momentum they wish to achieve in life.

One such talented and versatile professional who has been slowly rising to the top both in the acting and business field is Ahmad Mansour from Sydney Australia.

Some individuals work around one particular goal and others like Ahmad Mansour believe in showcasing their talent across fields. As a passionate kid of Sydney who loved acting and loved gaining insights about supercars, today has grown up to be an individual who excels at both these niches.

Ahmad Mansour has attained great status as an actor across Australia, Germany and UAE right since his first appearance in Channel Nines UNDERBELLY The Golden Mile and then Channel Nine Rescue Special Ops, amongst other projects.

However, to do something in the business world, Ahmad Mansour took himself on a different journey by landing in Dubai and broadening his mindset to take on the industry of car rentals. As he loved everything about supercars since childhood, Ahmad Mansour decided to set up his business in the same and thus came into existence his brand ‘Luxury Supercar Rentals Dubai’.

Ask him what unique he finds in the car rental business and the 31-year-old entrepreneur is quick to reply saying that he gets to meet all types of people in this line of work, right from celebrities to middle-class people to even the rich and the famous.

As a creative professional, having astute business acumen for his brand, Ahmad Mansour believes that there is still a lot to be learnt in life and is all excited to not just bag more roles, but also bag more clients for his car rental business.

Ahmad Mansour took the chances and created a successful career for himself, excelling both as an actor and as a businessman.