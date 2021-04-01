Gunmen attack former minister’s residence in Plateau, kill 1

The residence of former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State was attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Wednesday night.

Two security details attached with the former minister alongside a boy in the house were shot during the attack.

One of the security men was later confirmed dead while the other two are receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The former minister who is also the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State was at home with his family when the incident occurred but they were not hurt.

Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Gabriel Uba confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police and his team had visited the scene of the incident.

Uba noted that a team of detectives and intelligence officers have commenced investigations and manhunt for the criminals.