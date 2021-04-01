Google cancels 2021 April Fool’s Day

Google Inc on Thursday cancelled April Fool’s Day for the second time in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, the decision to cancel a longstanding Google tradition was made out of respect for those fighting against COVID-19.

A statement from Google confirmed that they have decided to pause their traditional jokes this 2021.

The statement read “As you will remember, last year we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19.

”With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we feel we should again pause the jokes for this year. Like we did last year, we should continue to find appropriate ways to bring moments of joy to our users throughout the year (e.g. Doodles, easter eggs, etc.)”