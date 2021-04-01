Ekiti bye-election postponed indefinitely – INEC chairman

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the aborted Ekiti bye-election has been suspended indefinitely.

The House of Assembly election held on 20 March was halted due to violence

Yakubu said the suspension of the bye-election would now be permanent at a press conference held in Abuja.

“If the purpose of election is to kill, the election will remain suspended indefinitely. And when I mean indefinitely, I mean indefinitely.”

The bye-election turned bloody as suspected political thugs unleashed mayhem on voters and security agents.

INEC confirmed afterward that three voters were killed in the violence during the House of Assembly bye-election in the State.

Senator Biodun Olujimi said she narrowly escaped being shot as political thugs invaded her polling unit at Ward 7, Unit 007 during the election.