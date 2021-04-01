EFCC charges permsec Ayaka Apir Ityu with forgery

By Abankula

The former permanent secretary in the Benue Ministry of Health, Ayaka Apir Ityu has been charged with forgery by the EFCC.

The EFCC accuses the top bureaucrat of forging the letter head of Deemtee Resources Limited.

Justice A. I. Ityonyiman of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, is handling the trial.

Ityu was accused of using the forged paper on 23 December 2019, to write a proposal for maintenance services to the Commissioner, Ministry of Health.

He pleaded “not guilty” when the charge was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked for a trial date, and the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre pending trial.

However, defence counsel, I. Abilo, informed the Court that he had filed an application for the bail of the defendant, and urged the Court to grant his application on liberal terms.

Justice Ityonyiman granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira), with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter till 5 May 2021 for hearing.