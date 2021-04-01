Dezmen Horne reveals his meteoric rise to fame as leading YouTuber

Everything will eventually move online, from shopping to entertainment. There has been an increase in viewership on online streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok.

There has also been a rise in creators coming out of YouTube who motivates and entertain their targeted followers.

Dezmen Thomas Horne is one such YouTuber who has seen a meteoric rise in fame in a short amount of time.

Born and raised out of New Jersey, Dezmen always had a passion for making videos. Online creators such as Melvin Gregg, King Bach, De Storm, and DC Youngfly inspired him when he was growing up. He wanted to display his personality to the people online. He was naturally funny and wanted to make people laugh.

Today, he has over 300k followers on YouTube, over 1.62 million on TikTok, and over 100k on Instagram. His rise to fame has been possible because of his multi-dimensional social media presence and his comic videos.

Once he grew on TikTok, he capitalized on the growing user-base to put his comedy in front of larger audiences through YouTube.

This rise to fame has also been possible because Dezmen is not just a content creator, but also a motivational speaker and influencer. He has grown at such a fast rate in just 13 months by connecting with the community he has formed. He not only provides them with entertainment, but also motivates them to achieve their goals and grow mentally.

Being an introverted child, he gradually gained confidence as he gained popularity. Watching his videos today, one could never tell he once lacked confidence.

His success now means that he can be financially independent while doing something he loves.

Dezmen Horne only believed in one thing, that was to provide quality content to his followers. He attributed his acting skills as one of the driving factors behind his genuine and relatable content.