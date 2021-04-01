Burna Boy nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has secured a nomination at the 2021 BRIT Awards in the UK slated for the O2 Arena in London on 11 May.

Organisers of the 2021 BRIT Awards, which is sometimes referred to as the British version of the Grammys, unveiled the nominees on Wednesday.

Burna Boy was nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside The Weekend, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

He was nominated for the same category last year for ‘African Giant’ his 2019 album but lost to Tyler The Creator, American singer-songwriter.

At last year’s edition, Burna Boy joined British-Ghanaian act Stormzy for a performance of the latter’s ‘Own It‘.

The development adds to Burna Boy’s impressive streak of accomplishments this year. It comes days after the ‘Ye’ hitmaker was bestowed with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State medal in his hometown of Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Brit Award for Rising Star, which was announced last month, saw Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu, who won BBC Music’s Sound of 2021 in January, lose out to singer-songwriter Griff.

Other nominees of African descent include Stormzy, Headie One, KSI and J Hus, whose sophomore studio album Big Conspiracy is nominated for Best Album.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the 2020 ceremony for the fourth year running, equalling a record set by fellow funnyman James Corden.

Below is the full list of nominees:

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Best Album

Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Not Your Muse – Celeste

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Big Conspiracy – J Hus

What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware

Best British Single

Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid & Gracey

Rain– Aitch & AJ Tracey ft. Tae Keith

Physical – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Ain’t It Different – Headie One ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy

Head & Heart – Joel Corry ft MNEK

Lighter – Nathan Dawe ft. KSI

Secrets – Regard with Raye

Rover – Simba ft. DTG

Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One

Best British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising Star Award

Griff – Winner

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama