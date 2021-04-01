Burna Boy nominated for 2021 BRIT Awards

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has secured a nomination at the 2021 BRIT Awards in the UK slated for the O2 Arena in London on 11 May.
Organisers of the 2021 BRIT Awards, which is sometimes referred to as the British version of the Grammys, unveiled the nominees on Wednesday.
Burna Boy was nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside The Weekend, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.
He was nominated for the same category last year for ‘African Giant’ his 2019 album but lost to Tyler The Creator, American singer-songwriter.
At last year’s edition, Burna Boy joined British-Ghanaian act Stormzy for a performance of the latter’s ‘Own It‘.
The development adds to Burna Boy’s impressive streak of accomplishments this year. It comes days after the ‘Ye’ hitmaker was bestowed with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State medal in his hometown of Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile, the Brit Award for Rising Star, which was announced last month, saw Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu, who won BBC Music’s Sound of 2021 in January, lose out to singer-songwriter Griff.
Other nominees of African descent include Stormzy, Headie One, KSI and J Hus, whose sophomore studio album Big Conspiracy is nominated for Best Album.
Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the 2020 ceremony for the fourth year running, equalling a record set by fellow funnyman James Corden.
Below is the full list of nominees:
International Male
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd
Best Album
- Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
- Not Your Muse – Celeste
- Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
- Big Conspiracy – J Hus
- What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware
Best British Single
- Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid & Gracey
- Rain– Aitch & AJ Tracey ft. Tae Keith
- Physical – Dua Lipa
- Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
- Ain’t It Different – Headie One ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy
- Head & Heart – Joel Corry ft MNEK
- Lighter – Nathan Dawe ft. KSI
- Secrets – Regard with Raye
- Rover – Simba ft. DTG
- Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One
Best British Female
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
Best British Male
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Best British Group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Female
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International Group
- BTS
- Fontaines DC
- Foo Fighters
- Haim
- Run The Jewels
Rising Star Award
- Griff – Winner
- Pa Salieu
- Rina Sawayama