Home Nigeria News Buhari sad over death of former personal aide, Baba Marafa

Buhari sad over death of former personal aide, Baba Marafa

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his former Personal Secretary at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), Mohammed Baba Marafa.

In his condolence message, Buhari said: “I’m personally devastated by the death of Mohammed Baba Marafa who had served as my Secretary at the PTF and I am proud of his record of dedication, hard work and loyalty.”

“The late Marafa did his job with great passion and zeal, and these are qualities that earn a subordinate the respect and trust of his boss,” he added.

Buhari conveys his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Lamido of Adamawa, the Waziri family of Adamawa and the Alkali Hamma Joda family, as well as, the Adamawa State Government over the passing of Marafa.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar